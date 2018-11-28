Firefighter injured in Malaysia riot was hit by fire engine, not beaten: Temple task force

SUBANG JAYA: The firefighter who was injured during Tuesday's violence near Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Selangor was hit by a fire engine, not beaten by rioters as reported, said the chairman of the temple's task force.

At a news conference on Wednesday (Nov 28), chairman S Ramaji said video footage shows the crowd helping to rescue the fireman.

He claimed that the fireman, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, had alighted from the vehicle before it reversed suddenly.



“Members of the public who were at the scene quickly rushed the victim to the hospital,” he said.

Muhammad Adib was part of a team deployed to extinguish burning vehicles during the second night of violence outside the temple. He suffered serious injuries, but is in "stable" condition, said a surgeon at the National Heart Institute.



Police remove the wreckage of a burned car after rioting outside Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday (Nov 27). (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

A 30-second video of the incident has gone viral online.

“You can see from the video that the fireman was hit by the fire engine when it reversed suddenly and he was thrown against a fire rescue van that was behind the fire engine,” said VK Ragu, secretary of the temple task force.

He added that the crowd had tried to alert the fire engine.

According to Fire and Rescue Department chief Mohammad Hamdan Wahid on Tuesday, Muhammad Adib was dragged out of the front passenger seat of the vehicle and assaulted.

He added that the rest of the team did not realise this until they reached the Subang Jaya fire station.

“When they tried to call his mobile phone, members of the public who answered informed them that the victim had been rushed to the hospital,” he said.



"WE ARE TRYING OUR BEST TO FIND THE CULPRIT"

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday promised that the police will conduct a thorough investigation.



“We are trying our best to find the culprit. We do not have much evidence but the police will conduct a thorough investigation to find out who was responsible,” he said at a press conference at the National Heart Institute after visiting the injured firefighter.

Referring to the riots, Mahathir said: “We can demonstrate but it should be peaceful. This was not a demonstration. This was something to kill people. They came with parangs and all (kinds of) weapons.”

Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he has asked the Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun to use various means to track down the perpetrators.

“Police’s investigation is ongoing and we will use the forensic service to get fingerprints on the door of the Fire and Rescue Department’s vehicles to track down those involved.

“We will ensure Muhammad Adib receives justice ... we will identify those who attacked him and bring them to justice,” he said.



A total of 30 people have been arrested in connection with the riots, up from 21 on Tuesday.