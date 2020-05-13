Malaysia may again tighten COVID-19 restrictions after May 18 if cases surge: Health ministry

37 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths were announced on Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government may again tighten the movement control order (MCO) after May 18, if there is a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday (May 13).

In a press conference, the health ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah noted that May 18 would mark the end of the 14-day incubation period, since the implementation of the conditional MCO on May 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are now observing the situation day-to-day. We would make a decision in time to come.

“We have seen the outcome of the MCO, which is the flattening of the curve. As for the conditional MCO, we have not seen the outcome yet. The outcome will start (to be clearer) on May 18," he said.

As per the conditional MCO which was announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on May 1, almost all economic sectors were allowed to operate at full capacity, with strict standard operating procedures, starting May 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prime minister's decision to ease trestrictions drew criticism, including from former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, who said it was too soon. The latter also said that there may be another wave of cases as a result.

Dr Noor Hisham said on Wednesday: “If (the number of) cases are still within our control, (we) can open up more sectors. But if the cases continue to increase, then we have to reverse our decision.”

He stressed that it was now up to the public to ensure a favourable outcome.

A member of medical staff takes a swab from a man during a drive-thru of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, at a makeshift centre in Shah Alam, Malaysia April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Additionally, Dr Noor Hisham said that as of Wednesday, 58 more people have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the total number to recoveries to 5,281.

He also announced that there were 37 new cases, of which 21 were foreign nationals working in Malaysia.

“The addition of the 37 cases brings the total number to test positive for COVID-19 to 6,779. However the number of active cases is at 1,387,” he said.

The director-general also said there were two new deaths - that of a 30-year old and a 90-year old. This brought the cumulative number of fatalities to 111.

Malaysia announced it’s first three COVID-19 cases on Jan 25, after three Chinese nationals were tested positive.

Following an increase of daily cases to three digits, Malaysians were put under the MCO starting Mar 18 to control the surge of cases and flatten the curve.

As per the MCO, only essential services were allowed to operate and police roadblocks were placed around the country to ensure public compliance.

Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock to enforce movement control order due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

In outlining the rationale for the conditional MCO starting May 4, Mr Muhyiddin said that Malaysia's economy has taken a hard hit due to the restrictions, with many Malaysians losing their livelihoods.

The MCO is now slated to end on Jun 9.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram