Malaysia to allow greater press freedom as part of reforms: Gobind Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Allowing greater press freedom is a major aspect of the reforms that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Ministry will undertake, said its new minister, Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the media in the country should be allowed greater freedom in its coverage and also in its criticism of the government.

“The media is the voice of the people and the government should be prepared to accept criticism for us to be able to undertake reform,” he said in an interview with Bernama Radio on Monday (May 28).

He also pledged to work closely with the media fraternity towards shaping a better-informed Malaysian society.

He added that he was open to suggestions and anyone could contact him personally on his mobile phone to contribute ideas.

"We can free ourselves of the past and move towards a brighter Malaysia in reporting," he said.

Gobind Singh was on his maiden visit to the Malaysian national news agency, Bernama. He was appointed the Communications and Multimedia Minister on May 21.

Before his visit to Bernama, Gobind Singh visited Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information (IPPTAR).

Acknowledging that he would have a mammoth task to transform RTM, he said equal treatment should be given to all local media agencies.

"I'm going to sit with every news (media) agency that I can and literally talk to them. That is the approach that I'm taking," he said.

Gobind Singh also stressed that the media freedom in Malaysia needed to be reviewed, and this was among the promises made by Pakatan Harapan.

"I agree that with a government in place, the function of newsmen is to bring information from the government to the people. But how about when there’s a situation where there must be criticism against the government of the day?” he said.

He said he agreed with the statement by Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim last Saturday that the media should be the voice of the people and steadfast in ensuring a check and balance on the government.

Gobind Singh said that although the media would be allowed greater freedom, the government would ensure that it adhered to the laws.

"The focus must be on the people being given room to express their views, including from the other side (opposition), so that the people can make their own evaluation,” he said.

He said the government would also strive to upgrade the infrastructure of the media agencies in the country to enable them to compete with the international media.

"We have to ensure that there is adequate infrastructure to compete with the international media such as CNN. We have to also focus our efforts to enable our media to attract viewers. We will strive towards that,” he said.

