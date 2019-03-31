Malaysia to decide on Firefly flights to Singapore 'soon': Transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will make an official announcement soon on whether Firefly will be able to resume its flights to Singapore, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Sunday (Mar 31).

A subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines, Firefly announced the suspension of its flights to Singapore in November, after it failed to obtain approval from Malaysia's civil aviation regulator to move operations from Changi Airport to Seletar Airport.

The Changi Airport Group had earlier announced the move of turbo-prop operations to Seletar in a bid to optimise the use of resources at Changi.

“The official announcement will be made soon. We are still finalising the details. We hope they can resume their services soon," said Loke after a launch event in Kuala Lumpur.

Before the suspension, Firefly offered 20 daily flights between Singapore and Subang, Ipoh and Kuantan. The budget carrier was supposed to shift its operations to Seletar when the airport's new terminal opened at the end of last year.



In January 2019, Malaysia Airlines Group chief executive Izham Ismail said the budget carrier was set to lose up to RM20 million (US$4.9 million) a month due to the suspension.

A Malaysian Insight report cited Mr Izham as saying that the suspension had caused a "huge dent" in MAG and that it would "need a resolution very quickly".

