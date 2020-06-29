COVID-19: Malaysia to lift restrictions on theme parks from Jul 1

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia announced on Monday (Jun 29) it would allow theme parks to reopen from Jul 1.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it would involve 54 theme parks including water theme parks and a workforce of more than 10,000 nationwide.



“For theme parks, the limit of visitors allowed to enter depends on the capacity and size of the theme park. Visitors also have to register with MySejahtera and undergo body temperature checks and hand sanitisation,” he said in his daily media briefing.



It was also announced that temperature screenings for mall and hotel visitors would be relaxed.

Checks would only be conducted once when they enter the building, Mr Ismail said.



However, he added operators of all theme parks and shopping malls must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) such as social distancing at all times.

