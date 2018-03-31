Malaysia to propose that UN agency recognise seaweed as country's superfood

SEMPORNA, Sabah: Malaysia will propose to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) that it recognises the country’s seaweed as Malaysian superfood, a minister said on Saturday (Mar 31).



Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the proposal was among the efforts implemented to further enhance the country’s seaweed promotions at the international level.

Nearly 90 per cent of the country's seaweed is cultivated in Semporna, Sabah.

“Seaweed is one of the superfoods produced by Malaysia due to its high content in nutrients including minerals, vitamins, iodine and its role as the base ingredient for producing, among others, jelly and crackers, apart from pharmaceutical purposes,” said Ahmad Shabery adding that there was also a proposal to introduce kelulut (stingless bee) honey as Malaysian superfood.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the National Fishermen’s Wave 2018: Seaweed Splash programme at the Regatta square in Semporna.

Also present at the event were Senallang assemblyman Nasir Sakaran and Sabah's Assistant Finance Minister Ramlee Marahaban, who is also a Bugaya assemblyman.

“Previously, the government focused on improving the seaweed production as well as providing facilities, however, I think, better yield is not enough if the price is low and this involves marketing problems and how to rectify the value chain system,” he said.