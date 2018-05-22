Malaysia to review seven 'unsuitable' national security laws: Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Home Ministry will review seven laws relating to national security that are no longer suitable in today’s landscape, said Muhyiddin Yassin at his first press conference as the new Home Minister on Tuesday (May 22).

The laws are: Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, Sedition Act 1948, Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA), Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA), Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 (POTA), and mandatory death sentence.

Muhyiddin said the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), non-governmental organisations and social activists would be asked to give their views on these laws.

"These laws will be reviewed and, if necessary, replaced. It will need a bit of time, but not up to five years until the next general election," he told reporters when asked how long the review would take to be completed.

Muhyiddin was speaking at the press conference after attending a briefing given by heads of departments and agencies under the ministry.