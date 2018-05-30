Malaysia to seek extradition of alleged mastermind behind JB petrol station murder

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will send a team to Thailand to seek the extradition of a Malaysian who is believed to have masterminded the brutal murder of a man at a petrol station in Johor Bahru last December.



Inspector-General Mohamad Fuzi Harun said on Tuesday (May 29) that his side would give full cooperation to the Thai authorities for the process.

“I can confirm the arrest of the man this morning and we will send a team to seek extradition of the suspect back to Malaysia," he added.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested by a team of Thai police officers at 7am on Tuesday in Chaiyaphum province, about 260km northeast of Bangkok.

A video clip of the brutal Dec 17 incident went viral on social media.

The victim, whose nickname is believed to be "Ah Chiu", was killed after he was stabbed and moved down by a car with four men inside. (Photo: Bernama)

The footage shows a 44-year-old man, known as "Ah Chiu", being stabbed and run over by a white BMW car at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, Johor.



Malaysian authorities said the grisly murder was motivated by a drug debt, and not triad wars as previously thought.



Following the killing, police arrested several men and a woman with suspected links to the incident.

In January 2018, Johor police announced that two suspects faced murder charges.



Speaking in Bangkok to Bernama last January, Criminal Investigation Department chief Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd disclosed that several of the suspects involved in the high-profile petrol station murder case had escaped and gone into hiding in Thailand.



He said the police had sought cooperation from Thai authorities to track down the suspects and mastermind of the widely-reported case.