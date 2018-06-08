Malaysia to study Singapore model on managing foreign workers

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Human Resource Ministry will be studying the Singapore model in managing foreign workers, said its minister M Kula Segaran on Friday (Jun 8).

He said this was because Singapore has a low absconding rate among foreign workers.

"We do not need to go to faraway places like Switzerland on management of foreign workers because Singapore is a success story in this,” he told the Bernama news agency.

He noted that going forward, foreign workers entering the country would have to “go through a fine tooth comb”, so as to ensure that the interests of Malaysian workers are looked after first.

"Influx of foreign workers who are lowly paid will likewise impact income of locals.

"This does not mean we are stopping them from coming to work here, we encourage that, but they are more suitable for sectors like plantation and industry. Other sectors, let our people work in them,” he said.

Kula Segaran also urged the public to lodge complaints online or call his ministry if they come across foreigners involved in business, such as retailing.

He said his ministry would step up enforcement to weed out businessmen who appeared to be dominating some business scenes.

"Priority must be given to Malaysians, not foreigners. We must get it right. If they want to engage in business they can do it in their own countries, here they are only allowed to work,” he added.