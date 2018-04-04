Malaysia to upgrade infrastructure, baggage system at KL airports: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is planning to upgrade infrastructure and baggage systems at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2.

Deputy Transport Minister Ab Aziz Kaprawi said in Parliament on Wednesday (Apr 4) that the upgrading plan is expected to be completed within the next five years. This will also involve the replacement of Aerotrain service with the latest technology.



“MAHB believes the key factors causing KLIA to steadily lose its position as one of the top airports was due to frequent disruption of its Aerotrain services and baggage handling system," he said.

“The facility is quite old; KLIA is 20 years old and so is the Aerotrain."



Ab Aziz said the allocation for upgrading the train service and baggage handling systems were RM300 million (US$77 million) and RM250 million respectively.



He added that MAHB was also taking steps to upgrade and optimise existing terminal buildings to increase efficiency and passenger satisfaction.



The minister was replying to a question by senator Hanafi Mamat on factors that have led to KLIA’s yearly drop in international rankings of global airports.



An application to the immigration department was also being processed for permission to employ foreign workers.

This was to address the shortage of workers at KLIA, as locals are not keen on doing certain jobs at the airport.

“The immigration department set a condition of 80 per cent locals and 20 per cent of foreign workers," said Ab Aziz.

"But we have a shortage of workers because locals have shied away from ‘3D’ jobs, or jobs considered dirty, difficult and dangerous."