Malaysian toddler dies after being left in car by grandfather for 2 hours

LANGKAWI: A toddler in the Malaysian island of Langkawi died after she was left in her grandfather's car for about two hours, the police said on Thursday (Jul 25).

Kedah police chief Zainuddin Yaacob said the girl, who was two months shy of her third birthday, had remained in the Perodua Bezza sedan, which was parked outside the family home in Jalan Ayer Hangat, Taman Sungai last Monday.

The incident happened after she went with her grandfather to fetch her siblings from school.



"The girl, who was in the rear seat with her elder sister and brother, had apparently fallen asleep," the police chief said in a statement.

"When they reached home, the grandfather parked the car and went into the house, thinking that all the children had alighted from the car."

About two hours later, the girl’s mother realised that her daughter was not with her siblings and looked for her at the grandfather’s house, Zainuddin added.

“The mother and grandfather searched all over and found her unconscious in the rear seat of the car which had all the windows shut," he said.

"The girl did not respond to any prodding and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.”

The police chief did not disclose the names of the girl or her 73-year-old grandfather. A preliminary report indicated the cause of death as possible heatstroke.



“The police are investigating the case under Section 31(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction,” he said.

Zainuddin advised parents and guardians to be more careful with their children to avoid such incidents.

