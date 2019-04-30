Malaysia torches nearly four tonnes of ivory

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: Malaysia on Wednesday (Apr 30) torched nearly four tonnes of elephant tusks and ivory products as part of an effort to stop smugglers using the country as a conduit to China and elsewhere in Asia, a minister said.

Conservationists say Malaysia is a favoured transit point for the illegal flow of ivory between Africa and Asia.

Authorities seized 3.92 tonnes of tusks and products worth about 13.3 million ringgit (US$3.22 million) at Malaysian airports and ports between 2011 and 2017, said Minister for Water, Land and Natural Resources Xavier Jayakumar.

“Smugglers use Malaysia as a transport hub, where they are shipped before being sent to other countries such as Hong Kong, Vietnam and China,” he told reporters.

Wildlife officials display seized ivory to journalists before being destroyed at a waste management centre in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. (Photo: REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin)

The contraband ivory was burned at a big incinerator to ensure it stays off the black market, the minister said.

Malaysian officials in August seized 50 rhinoceros horns bound for Vietnam, valued at nearly US$12 million.

China banned the sale of ivory within its borders in 2017, but conservationists say it has failed to deter smugglers.

