Malaysia transport official takes aim at national broadcaster for not airing minister's speech

PETALING JAYA: The press secretary of Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke has accused national broadcaster RTM of sabotage, after it failed to air a speech by the minister during a Chinese New Year open house event.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 17), Mr Lim Swee Kuan wrote: "Is RTM sabotaging the Federal Government?"



"Not a single word of the speeches of Menteri Besar Negeri Sembilan YAB Dato' Seri Hj Aminuddin Harun and Transport Minister YB Anthony Lokg Siew Fook were broadcasted!"





Mr Lim demanded an explanation from the state-owned channel.

"Heads must roll over the highly possible sabotage" against the government, he stated.

The press secretary also said on Sunday that he will lodge an official complaint with the Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo.





In a second Facebook post on Monday, Mr Lim shared a news report indicating that Mr Gobind would look into "allegations that elements of sabotage were involved".

"It was raised last night and I had a look at the posting this morning before I left for the airport," Mr Gobind was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

"I have asked RTM to furnish me with a report. Once I see it, I will do the necessary."