Malaysia's former Treasury head lodges report at anti-graft agency over 'missing' GST funds

PUTRAJAYA: Former Treasury secretary-general Mohd Irwan Serigar on Friday (Aug 10) lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the alleged loss of RM18 billion meant for the refund of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He was at the MACC headquarters for about two hours from 9.30am, having driven there himself in a black Chevrolet car.

As he emerged from the building, Mohd Irwan told reporters that he made a report so as to find out the truth because he felt that the allegation of the missing RM18 billion was unfounded.

The allegation was made by finance minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament on Wednesday, saying there was a shortfall of RM18 billion in the RM19.4 billion meant for the refund of the GST to traders.

Mohd Irwan has denied this and said he would also lodge a police report on the matter.

“The MACC gave the assurance that it will investigate the matter. The money did not go missing. It was placed in the Consolidated Fund,” he said.

Asked whether he had given any documents to the MACC, Mohd Irwan said all the relevant documents were with the finance ministry.

FORMER MINISTER KHAIRY FILES POLICE REPORT

On Thursday, former minister of youth and sports Khairy Jamaluddin lodged a police report over Lim's claims, saying the allegations were serious and required evidence.



He is expected to file a report at the MACC later on Friday.

"In Parliament, I asked him (Guan Eng), would an investigation be made on this issue?

“Guan Eng said his ministry will conduct an internal investigation to investigate the matter,” Khairy said after making a report at the Sentul District Police headquarters.

“We in BN also want to clear the name of the previous government, in the event of a robbery then bring those involved to the court.

“If not, then it must be explained the allegations are inaccurate and unfounded,” he added.

Several opposition Barisan Nasional MPs had demanded that Lim withdraw his use of the word “robbed”, given that no investigation has been conducted yet.

Lim has defended his statement, saying that Treasury secretary-general Ismail Bakar has been appointed to head the internal probe.

