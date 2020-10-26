UMNO supreme council to decide on support for PM Muhyiddin, say MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The supreme council of United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) will meet on Monday (Oct 26) night to decide on the party's support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, following the latter's failed attempt to declare a state of emergency.



Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers had earlier met at the Putra World Trade Centre on Monday afternoon for a discussion on the country’s political development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former prime minister Najib Razak said various BN parliamentarians gave their views and opinions about the coalition’s stance within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, and the direction UMNO should decide on.

“Nevertheless, the final decision will be made by the supreme council (of UMNO) tonight,” the Member of Parliament (MP) for Pekan said.

He added that at the moment, they were brainstorming among the MPs.

“No matter how, UMNO cannot break up. It must act as one bloc. This is an opinion held by all members,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UMNO vice-president Hishamuddin Hussein, also BN's treasurer-general, said the issue of Mr Muhyiddin stepping down had not been raised.

“The discussion was on how to move forward,” he said.

“Whatever decision we make, it must be on the basis of what is good for the rakyat (people) and the country,” the Foreign Affairs Minister and Sembrong MP added.

Advertisement

The UMNO supreme council meeting is due to take place at 8.30pm on Monday night.



Deputy Minister for Multimedia and Communications Zahidi Zainul Abidin told the press several MPs have raised their views on the possibility of a snap election, provided that the COVID-19 situation is under control..

He said the MPs' viewpoints would be brought before the UMNO supreme council.

“The final decision is the general assembly, but before that, there is the supreme council decision,” he said.



UMNO is the largest member in the current Perikatan Nasional government, holding 39 out of the 222 seats in the parliament.



Mr Muhyiddin’s government appears to be increasingly embattled, as UMNO had previously agitated for a more favourable redistribution of government positions for the party, while opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had claimed that he had the majority to take over the premiership.



Last week, Mr Muhyiddin had requested Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to declare a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 crisis and political instability, which would have seen the upcoming parliamentary sitting suspended.

This was, however, rejected by the king after consulting with the Malay Rulers’ Council on Sunday.