Universiti Malaya lodges police report after student calls for vice-chancellor to resign

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya (UM) has lodged a police report against a graduate who called for the institution's vice-chancellor to resign during a convocation ceremony.

On Monday (Oct 14), Mr Wong Yan Ke unfurled a placard titled “Why VC must resign” after receiving his scroll on stage.

The civil engineering graduate also shouted “Tolak rasis (Reject racists)”, “Undur VC (Resign, vice-chancellor)” and “Ini tanah Malaysia (This is Malaysian land)”, in response to a speech made by UM vice-chancellor Abdul Rahim Hashim at the Malay Dignity Congress earlier this month.

In a statement on Tuesday, UM said it strongly condemned Mr Wong’s actions, which it described as disrespectful and disruption of protocol.

“It has tarnished the good name of UM, the graduates and the entire UM community,” it said, adding that Mr Wong’s actions were rude and unacceptable.

UM said it has lodged a police report over the incident.

“We leave it to the authorities to investigate and take appropriate action,” it said.

The Malay Dignity Congress, held on Oct 6, was co-organised by four local universities, namely UM, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, Universiti Teknologi Mara and Universiti Putra Malaysia.



According to the Malaysian Insight, Mr Abdul Rahim had said in his speech at the event that Malay dominance in politics was reduced following the change of federal government last year, and that Malay rights have been challenged.

In defending his actions, Mr Wong explained in a Facebook post that his placard was to protest Mr Abdul Rahim’s speech, which he deemed racist.

A graduate has the right to call out an unqualified leader, he added.

Video clips of Mr Wong's protest, which were uploaded on his Facebook account, have chalked up more than 100,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

In its statement on Tuesday, UM said the institution supports freedom of speech but it must be exercised "at the right place and in a right way".