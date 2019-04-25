Malaysia to implement Vehicle Entry Permit for all foreign vehicles from October

KUALA LUMPUR: A road transport law that requires all foreign vehicle owners coming into Malaysia to register for a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will be enforced from October.

In a statement on Thursday (Apr 25), the Malaysian Ministry of Transport said that the VEP will be issued by the Road Transport Department and can be applied for online in a "simple three-step action".



"Only VEP-registered vehicles are allowed entry into Malaysia once it is put into force," it said.



The ministry added that the enforcement of VEP will be implemented in phases.



"For phase one, requirement of VEP for all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia through Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar, Johor, will commence from Oct 1 this year," the ministry said.

"For the enforcement of VEP phase 1, the VEP-RFID tag can be installed or collected at four designated centres in Johor Bahru, which are Gelang Patah Southbound RR; Plaza Angsana Open Carpark; Pandan RnR and Lima Kedai Toll Plaza."

Phase two will involve entry points and land borders between Malaysia and Thailand, while phase three will expand the enforcement of VEP to all entry points and land borders between Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

The enforcement dates for phases two and three will be announced "in due course", the ministry said.

All vehicle owners who have yet to register for a permit are being reminded to do so. A VEP for each registered motor vehicle will be valid for five years.

VEP AT MALAYSIA-BRUNEI BORDER

Road Transport Department director-general Shaharuddin Khalid revealed plans by the department to impose the VEP requirement at four Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complexes along the Malaysia-Brunei border.



A proposal paper for the plan will be submitted to Transport Minister Anthony Loke later this year, with the main objective of easing the monitoring of foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia.

"We hope the VEP requirement can be implemented at the locations early next year," he said at a press conference.



Drivers applying for the VEP will face a one-off registration fee of RM10 to have their permit processed.

