VEP implementation deferred until next year over RFID installation issues: Malaysian transport minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will only be implemented next year, said Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Wednesday (Oct 9), adding that the system has been unable to cope with the number of vehicles that are supposed to have Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) installed.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said the enforcement of the VEP has been delayed due to technical issues.

“There have been issues with the installation of the RFID system at the vendor.

“From what we understand, the system is unable to cope with the cars and vehicles that is supposed to have the RFID installed,” he said.

He added that a meeting has been held with the Malaysian Road Transport Department and a new mechanism will be finalised at the soonest.

“The new mechanism will serve to make it easier for all vehicles to install RFID,” he said.

Mr Loke added that the implementation will only take place next year to ensure all Singaporean vehicle owners have ample time to prepare.

Once the VEP is in place, foreign vehicles without the RFID could still enter Malaysia but might be subject to a fine upon exit, he said.

The VEP registration confirmation slip. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

In 2017, it was announced that foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia would need a VEP as part of the country's efforts to tackle car theft and the cloning of syndicates, as well as to prevent vehicles with outstanding fines from leaving.

On Sep 23, the Transport Ministry announced it would defer enforcement of the VEP for all outbound traffic at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) and Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) during peak hours. KSAB refers to Johor's immigration checkpoint near Tuas, while BSI refers to the one in Woodlands.

On Oct 1, the ministry announced that the VEP will not be enforced during both peak and non-peak hours until further notice.



