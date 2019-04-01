Malaysia may amend constitution and drop voting age to 18: Youth and sports minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will table a Bill to amend the constitution and lower the voting age from 21 to 18 years old at the next parliamentary session, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman on Monday (Apr 1).

However, the outcome is far from guaranteed, with PH needing a two-thirds supermajority to push through the amendment.

"The Cabinet has agreed the proposal be brought up in the next meeting of Parliament this June or July, and the Youth and Sports Ministry will be tabling the proposal on behalf of the government," Mr Syed Saddiq told reporters.

He also said that youths should be bolder in thinking out of the box and should not be afraid to take up challenges.



“We want the youth to be the determining factor in the outcome of a general election," he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

In the general election last May, which saw PH being propelled to power, at least 80 per cent of young people are believed to have voted for the coalition and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia.

Last September, Mr Syed Saddiq said that the Cabinet had agreed to lower the voting age.

The minister also said then that he would reach out to young lawmakers on both sides of the political divide to seek their support.

Currently, PH is nine short of the 148 lawmakers needed to form a two-thirds supermajority in the 222-seat Parliament.