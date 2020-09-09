Malaysia water cuts: Supply 'fully restored' in KL and other affected areas, says Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: All seven districts affected by water cuts in Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur, have had their water supply "fully restored", said water concessionaire Air Selangor on Wednesday morning (Sep 9).

"Air Selangor would like to thank consumers for their patience during this unscheduled water supply disruption ... Always use water prudently," said the company's corporate communications chief Elina Baser in a statement.



Customers can find the latest water supply information on Air Selangor's mobile app, social media pages or website, she added.



The regions of Klang or Shah Alam, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Lumpur had experienced an unscheduled disruption in their water supply from Sep 3, affecting about 1.2 million consumers.



The disruption was caused by the closure of Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2 and 3 as well as Rantau Panjang water treatment plants, due to pollution at the plants' raw water source.



At a press conference on Sep 4, Air Selangor's CEO Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said it would take at least four days for water supply to resume.



On the same day, Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari said that one of the factories behind the cause of contamination in Rawang had been shut down by authorities for two weeks.

The factory was alleged to have released solvent into Sungai Gong, which flows into Sungai Sembah, one of the main rivers of Sungai Selangor.

The chief minister said the next day that the factory had been instructed to vacate the land.

Selangor police chief Noor Azam Jamaludin said four factory managers detained as suspects for the case would be remanded for six days starting Sep 5 for further investigations. On Monday, two more factory workers aged 20 and 57 were remanded for six days.



The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said on Tuesday it had begun investigations into the Sungai Gong pollution to determine if there were elements of corruption in the incident, including among enforcement officers.

