Malaysia water tariffs expected to go up: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may raise water tariff rates in stages this year, in line with the government’s efforts to restructure the water supply services industry.

This is necessary to ensure good water quality for consumers, said Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Xavier Jayakumar on Tuesday (Jan 8).

“However, I can say that the increase will not burden the people and we will discuss with all state (governments),” he told Bernama.



Dr Xavier added that the ministry will get the agreement of all state governments before implementing the price increase.



“We have forwarded the business plan to them (the state governments). Now the state governments are discussing among themselves ... there are signs that they will agree with the increase in water tariff,” he said.

The minister added that the price of increased water tariffs has not been fixed as each state has different rates.

