Malaysia will be 'impoverished' if it continues with East Coast Rail Link: PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will be "impoverished" if it continues with the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (Jan 29).

"It is not because we don't want to honour our contracts, but we just cannot pay," said Dr Mahathir on the Chinese-funded US$20 billion ECRL project.



"This contract may cost us more than a RM100 billion (US$24 billion). It will impoverish us."



He said that the compensation for cancelling the project was not as huge as the amount of debt Malaysia would have to carry for the next 30 years if it proceeded with the ECRL.



However, the actual status of the project still remains unclear, with contradictory statements made by other officials on the issue.

Prior to this, the Minister of Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali announced that the government had decided to cancel the ECRL project.



"I admit some mistakes were made, but we are going to correct (those mistakes)," said Dr Mahathir in response to the contradictory statements that had been made.

He said earlier on Monday that the status of the ECRL project will be announced only by the Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng.



However, Lim said on Tuesday that he had been advised by Dr Mahathir not to make any statement yet on the ECRL project.

"I met PM this morning and he suggested that I do not make any statement (on the ECRL) for the time being. So please wait for the statement," he said.

On Sunday, Lim said an official statement will be issued on the status of the ECRL project this week.

He added that since the ECRL involved massive funds, it was only appropriate that the announcement be made through a written statement.

