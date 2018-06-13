Malaysia will succeed beyond expectations: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will achieve success beyond expectations, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during his working visit to Japan on Tuesday (Jun 12).

During his visit, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave him ample time to share the problems Malaysia was facing, he added.

Advertisement

"And he gave his assurance that he would do his best to help," said Mahathir on his Twitter.

Rumusan lawatan kerja:

Saya berpendapat bahawa kita mencapai kejayaan yang tidak disangka. Perdana Menteri Shinzo Abe memberi masa yang cukup panjang untuk mendengar masalah yang kita hadapi di Malaysia. Dan dia memberi pengakuan bahawa setakat yang dia mampu, dia akan tolong. pic.twitter.com/2u6mPsiBNl — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) June 12, 2018

Dr Mahathir also invited Japan to invest in Malaysia, saying that the new government would be business friendly.

"We are not going to have too many bureaucratic hindrances or procedures that would deter foreign investors," said Mahathir during a meeting with leaders of major Japanese organisations.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Investors, he added, must tell the government what was it that got in the way of their investment in Malaysia.



On Sunday, Dr Mahathir said he was convinced that his country will be successful like Japan provided that Malaysians possessed the same Japanese working ethics.



He referred to the Look East Policy when he was prime minister back in the 80s, saying that it was not just about drawing investments from Japan or studying in the country.

"It's about acquiring also the Japanese work ethics, the Japanese sense of shame whenever they fail to deliver what they have promised to deliver," he said.



Dr Mahathir concluded his three-day working visit to Japan on Tuesday.

This is the 92-year-old's first foreign visit since he was sworn in as the country's seventh prime minister in May.

