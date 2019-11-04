Malaysia will sue if 1MDB talks with Goldman Sachs fail: Mahathir

BANGKOK: Talks are still underway with Goldman Sachs on the amount of compensation to be paid over the 1MDB scandal, with Malaysia prepared to take the matter to court, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday (Nov 4).



Dr Mahathir, speaking on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, noted that Kuala Lumpur had previously rejected a previous offer from the US bank that was deemed too low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Huge sums were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad in a fraud allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to a luxury super-yacht.

Goldman's role has been under scrutiny as it helped arrange bond issues worth billions for 1MDB, with Malaysia claiming large amounts were misappropriated in the process and seeking US$7.5 billion in redress.

“They’ve caused us to lose about US$7 billion. They may not want to pay us that amount. Their (compensation) offer is too low, because of that we have not accepted their offer,” Dr Mahathir told Malaysian media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But how much we’re willing to accept, of course, it’s based on the negotiation, out of court negotiation. But if we cannot reach an agreement, we’ve to go to court."

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Dr Mahathir said that Goldman Sachs had offered "less than US$2 billion.



"We are not satisfied with that amount so we are still talking to them ... If they respond reasonably we might not insist on getting that US$7.5 billion."

