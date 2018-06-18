Malaysia woman slashes toddler son to death

KUANTAN: Police arrested a woman for murder after she allegedly slashed the neck of her young son with a knife at their home in the Jengka Felda scheme in Maran on Sunday (Jun 17).

The 31-year-old had allegedly cut the throat of the boy, aged one year and seven months, in the bedroom at around 9pm, said Pahang criminal investigation chief, ACP Othman Nayan.

"Her husband rushed their badly injured son to the Jengka Hospital, but the boy had died by then. The hospital called the police," he told reporters on Monday.

In a recorded statement from the husband, the suspect had never sought treatment for a medical condition.

The victim was the youngest of three children.