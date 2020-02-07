Novel coronavirus: Malaysia confirms 1 more case, Wuhan woman was in Singapore with family

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has confirmed one more case of the novel coronavirus, a Chinese tourist from Wuhan who entered the country from Singapore, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said in a press conference on Friday (Feb 7).



The woman, 59, arrived in Singapore on Jan 17 and travelled to Johor Bahru on Jan 21. She was travelling with her husband, son and daughter-in-law, Dr Dzulkefly said.



He added that the patient spent most of the time in her accommodation and developed a fever on Jan 26.

“She did not seek treatment from any health facility and just took fever medicine bought by her son from a pharmacy nearby,” he added.

The woman was due to return to China on Feb 4 via a flight from Johor Bahru to Guangzhou, but she did not travel as she was not feeling well. Her son and daughter-in-law left as scheduled.

On Feb 5, she was still unwell and the Malaysian health authorities were informed by the management of the lodging property and transferred her to a hospital for treatment.

"She was tested positive for 2019-nCoV on Feb 6," Dr Dzulkefly said, adding that she is currently warded in Johor’s Permai Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Her husband, 66, has also been isolated in the same hospital. He has not displayed any symptoms but samples have been taken for testing, Dr Dzulkefly added.

On Thursday, Malaysia had confirmed its first locally transmitted case of the novel coronavirus, with the patient being the sister of the Malaysian man who attended a conference in Singapore and later tested positive for the virus.

There are now 15 confirmed positive cases in Malaysia, of whom 11 are Chinese nationals and four are Malaysian citizens.

