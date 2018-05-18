Malaysian anti-graft body summons Najib in probe on former 1MDB unit: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian anti-graft body has summoned former prime minister Najib Razak to give a statement about an investigation involving a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), two sources at the body told Reuters.

A member of a panel which reviewed the case files of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has said it found evidence that about US$10.6 million was transferred from state fund unit SRC International to an account belonging to Najib.



A Reuters witness saw commission officials arrive at Najib's residence in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (May 18).

"They are there to serve notice (to Najib) to attend MACC on Tuesday next week to record a statement related to SRC," one of the sources said. Another MACC source confirmed the matter.

A spokesman for Najib could not be immediately reached for comment.

