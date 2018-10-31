Malaysia arrests 5 terror suspects, including man who threatened to kill foreign diplomat

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia counter-terrorism police have arrested five terror suspects, including a Middle Eastern man who threatened to kill a foreign diplomat in Kuala Lumpur.

The suspects, comprising two Malaysians, one Egyptian, one Pakistani and one Middle Eastern man, were arrested in an operation between Oct 13 and Oct 26, said Inspector-General of Police Mohd Fuzi Harun in a press statement on Wednesday (Oct 31).

The Egyptian national, who works in a private firm, was arrested in Selangor. The 50-year-old was a former member of Al Qaeda during his time in Afghanistan from 1988 to 1993 and had met with Osama bin Laden before.

The two Malaysians were arrested for giving money to Malaysian Islamic State member Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi who was killed in Syria in 2017.