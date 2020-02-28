Malaysian Attorney-General Tommy Thomas resigns: Reports

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas resigned on Friday (Feb 28) amid political upheaval in the country, local media reported.

Malaysia is currently in the throes of political uncertainly following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister on Monday.

Mr Thomas tendered his resignation to Dr Mahathir, who is now the country's interim prime minister. Dr Mahathir had appointed him for a two-year term in June 2018, the Edge reported.

News portal Malaysiakini said it received confirmation of the resignation from Mr Thomas.

During his term he oversaw high-profile cases, including the ongoing trial involving Najib Razak over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.



