Malaysian Attorney-General Tommy Thomas resigns: Reports

Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas
Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas (centre) speaks to the media after former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak appeared before a judge at the Duta court complex in Kuala Lumpur on Jul 4, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas resigned on Friday (Feb 28) amid political upheaval in the country, local media reported.

Malaysia is currently in the throes of political uncertainly following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister on Monday. 

Mr Thomas tendered his resignation to Dr Mahathir, who is now the country's interim prime minister. Dr Mahathir had appointed him for a two-year term in June 2018, the Edge reported.

News portal Malaysiakini said it received confirmation of the resignation from Mr Thomas.

During his term he oversaw high-profile cases, including the ongoing trial involving Najib Razak over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

