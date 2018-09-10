Malaysian authorities say they are not monitoring Johor royal family on social media

SINGAPORE: Malaysian authorities on Monday (Sep 10) refuted claims by the crown prince of Johor that the government has been monitoring him and his father, the Sultan of Johor, through social media accounts.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had said in a Facebook post that unnamed "officials" had told him the government had "planted cybertroopers" on Facebook pages linked to him, including the page for his Johor Darul Ta'zim Football Club, his personal HRH Crown Prince of Johor page and his father's Official Sultan Ibrahim page.

JUST IN: IGP says police are not monitoring social media accounts of Johor royal family after post by Crown Prince alleging he and his father are being watched. The police chief is requesting an audience with the Sultan to convey this to him in person. pic.twitter.com/ceYxntrkNA — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 10, 2018

In a statement, the Malaysian police said that they were not monitoring the social media accounts of the Johor royal family, adding that they would like to request for an audience with the Johor Sultan to convey this to him in person.



Tunku Ismail had further alleged that he was aware that the previous government, led by former prime minister Najib Razak, had used "Israeli-made" devices to "spy on people and gather intel".

"A few government officials came to me saying that the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission), Special Branch, MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission), and the Prime Minister's Office have been using it," the prince said.

"When it comes to National Security, I think it is something we need, but these same devices should not be used by individuals for personal gain," he added.

Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu.

