Body of Malaysian baby found in fridge after he was reported missing

KUALA LUMPUR: A five-month-old boy who was reported missing was found dead at the home of his babysitter in Taman Nakhoda, Batu Caves on Tuesday night (Jul 3).

The body of Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi was found in the freezer compartment of the refrigerator at about 11pm.

A post mortem revealed that he suffered from internal bleeding in the brain and a cracked skull, Selangor's criminal investigation unit chief said.



"Adam Rayqal's death was caused by head injuries due to blunt force trauma," said Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat.

He added that police are still looking into a motive behind the baby's death.

The 33-year-old babysitter and her housemate, aged 36, have been detained. The case has been classified as murder.



The boy's disappearance went viral on Facebook on Tuesday after the father, 28-year-old Mohd Sufi Naeif Mohd Fauzi, uploaded a picture of the baby and asked for the public’s help to locate him.

The baby's mother, 28-year-old Farah Madiha Othman, realised that her child was missing when she went to pick him up from the babysitter's house at 7pm.

The babysitter claimed that an unknown individual had run off with the boy. However, police decided to search the house after they found inconsistencies in the babysitter's statement, reported Malaysian media.

Gombak police chief Ali Ahmad said the victim was stuffed in a green bag. He was fully clothed and wearing a napkin.

"The discovery of the victim was based on information provided by the caretaker during questioning which raised suspicions.

"However, an initial examination on the boy found no injuries and the body was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem," he told reporters earlier in the day.



According to the Star, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development minister Hannah Yeoh visited the mortuary where the body of the baby was brought for a post mortem.

She said the ministry would issue a statement on the matter after it receives the post mortem report.

