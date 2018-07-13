Malaysian babysitter charged with injuring infant, hiding body in freezer

KUALA LUMPUR: A babysitter was charged on Friday (Jul 13) with two counts of abusing a baby boy, causing him to sustain injuries to the head, and disposing of the body to conceal his death.

On Jul 3, five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi was reported missing. Later that night, his body was found in the freezer compartment of Noor Aqilah Abd Rahman's refrigerator.



A post-mortem at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital found that Adam Rayqal had died of brain haemorrhage and he had a skull fracture.



Noor Aqilah, 33, pleaded not guilty to the two charges that were read out to her before Judge Syafeera Mohd Said. The court set Aug 13 for the mention of the case.



The offences were alleged to have occurred at her rented house in Jalan Nakhoda Kiri 3, Batu Caves, between 6.20pm and 6.50pm on Jul 3.



Noor Aqilah, who was previously a cook, is accused of having abused Adam Rayqal to the extent of causing a head injury.

If convicted, she can be fined RM50,000, jailed up to 20 years, or both.



Noor Aqilah is also accused of having disposed of Adam Rayqal's body with the intention of concealing his death.

The charge provides for the convicted person to be fined and/or sentenced to a maximum of three years in jail.



Noor Aqilah's lawyers, M Dinesh and Mohd Redzuan Mohamed Yusoff, requested the court to impose the minimum bail because she was taking care of her unemployed parents who suffered from hypertension, gout and heart ailments.



They added that Noor Aqilah's other clients had also found replacement babysitters for their children.



Mohd Redzuan told the court that his client, who was unmarried, had stopped working as a cook to focus fully on babysitting children.

Noor Aqilah's lawyers said that she also has an adopted child who was handicapped and now being cared for by someone else.

Prosecutor M Arunjothi did not propose bail on the grounds that the case was of public interest and had attracted public attention, and left it to the court to determine the matter of bail.



The court set bail at RM18,000 in one surety and on condition that Noor Aqilah reported to the nearest police station twice a month pending the conclusion of the case.



