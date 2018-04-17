Malaysian businessman cheated of RM100,000 in tin mine sale scam

KUANTAN: A businessman with the title "Datuk" lost RM100,000 (US$25,714) after being cheated over a purchase of a non-existent piece of tin mine land in Chini, Pekan in the Malaysian state of Pahang.

Pahang Criminal Investigations Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Yusof on Monday (Apr 16) said the 54-year-old victim was approached with an offer to purchase a tin mine on Dec 25 last year.

“The suspect told the victim that there was a tin mine in Chini for sale at RM1 million because the contractor could not pay the tin mine company," said Mohd Wazir.

“The victim was interested to take over the tin mine and handed a cheque for RM50,000 on Dec 29 and another RM50,000 in cash is believed to have been paid through a third party."

After two months, the victim was informed by the third party that the land owner would be returning the deposit for failing to meet the land sale agreement, Mohd Wazir said.

However, the businessman did not receive the deposit money back and, feeling cheated, then decided to lodge a police report.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are investigating as a case of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

