Malaysian by-election contested by Anwar Ibrahim kicks off in Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON, Negeri Sembilan: Local polls in the Malaysian town of Port Dickson opened on Oct 13 (Sat) morning with political heavyweight Anwar Ibrahim among the candidates vying for the vacant parliamentary seat.



There are 75,770 registered voters spread across five state constituencies in Port Dickson. More than 7,000 army and police personnel were eligible to vote early on Monday this week.



The choice in this by-election lies between Anwar of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, Nazari Mokhtar of the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia and five independents: former minister Isa Samad; Twitter personality Stevie Chan; management consultant Kan Chee Yuen, educator Lau Seck Yan as well as Saiful Bukhari, whose sodomy accusations landed Anwar in jail in 2015.



Pakatan Harapan candidate Anwar Ibrahim visits a polling centre in Port Dickson. (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)

The latter’s fellow Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) member had earlier resigned as Port Dickson lawmaker to pave the way for Anwar to re-enter parliament and eventually take over as prime minister - as promised by current premier Mahathir Mohamad.



The pair had set aside a long-standing feud to form the Pakatan Harapan alliance that made history when it ousted the previous Barisan Nasional government at the May general election.



A voter casting her ballot in the Port Dickson by-election on Oct 13, 2018. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Anwar could not contest the national polls as he was still in prison then, but Mahathir - after being confirmed for a second stint as prime minister - helped secure his freedom through a royal pardon.



Five months on, Anwar is bidding to make his own political comeback via the seaside tourist destination of Port Dickson - and is widely expected to coast to victory.