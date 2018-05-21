Malaysian Cabinet ministers sworn in at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen members of Malaysia's first Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cabinet were sworn in on Monday (May 21).

To be part of what will eventually be a 25-member Cabinet, they were sworn in at the Istana Negara in front of the king, in the Minor Throne Room of the palace.

Advertisement

The ceremony began at 5.45pm, with the acceptance of the instrument of appointment by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was sworn in as deputy prime minister - the first female to be appointed to the post - and minister of women and family development.



She then took her oath and signed the official instrument of appointment, witnessed by Chief Justice Raus Sharif and Chief Secretary to the Government Ali Hamsa.



This handout photograph taken and released on May 21, 2018 by Malaysia's Department of Information shows Malaysia's King Muhammad V (C) posing for a group photo with Malaysia's new cabinet at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: AFP / MASZUANDI ADNAN / DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION)

Newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled his list of 14 Cabinet members last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aside from career politicians, the new multi-ethnic line-up includes lawyers and academics.

PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Dr Siti Hasmah look on. pic.twitter.com/GSYImiU0SH — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 21, 2018

Other key posts include Lim Guan Eng, who was sworn in as Malaysia's first ethnic Chinese finance minister, while Selangor Chief Minister Azmin Ali was sworn in as minister of economic affairs.



Former Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was also sworn in as home affairs minister.

This handout photograph taken and released on May 21, 2018 by Malaysia's Department of Information shows from (L-R) Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng and Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin taking their oaths. (Photo: AFP / MASZUANDI ADNAN / DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION)

The ceremony came amid calls from women's groups for there to be at least five more women in the Cabinet, to make up 30 per cent of the final line-up.

Gobind Singh Deo is the son of the late DAP veteran Karpal Singh and the first Sikh in Malaysian cabinet. He'll be Communications and Multimedia Minister. Anthony Loke takes on Transport and Zuraida Kamaruddin - Housing & Local Government. pic.twitter.com/p5I24bXylI — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 21, 2018





Aside from career politicians, Dr Mahathir's cabinet has lawyers and academics like M. Kulasegaran (Human Resources) and Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (Health). Salahuddin Ayub will be Minister for Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry. pic.twitter.com/MWwwN9C11j — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 21, 2018





Dr Mahathir is expected to name the rest of his Cabinet line-up in stages.

