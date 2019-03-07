Malaysian couple arrested after missing toddler’s body parts found in Langkawi

LANGKAWI: A Malaysian couple is being remanded for seven days over the death of a toddler under their care, a day after authorities found the three-year-old's skull and bits of hair near Gunung Raya mountain on Langkawi island.



Ramlan Abdul Rashid, 37, and his wife Wan Roslina Wan Jusoh, 40, had told Malaysian police that Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah had developed fits while under their care at the Langkawi Hospital quarters, district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim told reporters on Wednesday (Mar 6).

Advertisement

Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah. (Photo: Royal Malaysian Police)

Nur Aisyah then lost consciousness although Ramlan had patted her several times, Mohd Iqbal said, citing the couple's statement.

Ramlan also told police that he had placed the body in a bag and drove it to the Gunung Raya ravine where he had left it, Mohd Iqbal added.



A ravine near Langkawi island's Gunung Raya mountain, where the skull of toddler Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah was found. (Photo: Bernama)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We did not find the whole body, only the skull,” Mohd Iqbal said.

The girl’s body parts were found at a different location, Mohd Iqbal added, and the police have yet to trace the said bag.

The mother, Indonesian national Rosmaliah Samo, 31, would need to be called up for a DNA test to help identify the parts, he said. Rosmaliah reported to the police about her missing daughter on Sunday.

The married couple were subsequently arrested in Ampang, a town in Kuala Lumpur, police said on Tuesday.

