Malaysian couple, baby die in early morning house fire

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple and their baby boy were killed on Monday (Aug 19) after their house caught fire in Malaysia.

The blaze, which broke out in the early hours of the morning, took place in Kampung Alah Batu near the Slim River area in Perak.

The three victims were identified as Mohd Sharidan Abdul Aziz and his wife Siti Rafini Mohd Rafiee, both in their 30s, as well as their son, Rafiq Mohd Sharidan, who was about one year old.

The victims were found charred in a room, said Hulu Selangor police chief Azman Ab Rahman.

“The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and we are still waiting for a report from the Fire and Rescue Department Forensic Unit,” he said.

The blaze took place in Kampung Alah Batu near the Slim River area. (Photo: Bernama)

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said they were alerted to the incident at about 3.50am.

"We rushed a team of firemen from the Slim River station with assistance from Tanjung Malim and Kuala Kubu Baru to the scene.

”All victims were confirmed dead at the location,” he said.

Rabaiah Yunus, 58, who lived next door to the victims said she heard someone screaming for help in the early hours of the morning.

"I heard a woman shouting for help but I was helpless as the blaze was just too intense and it spread very fast.

"My son-in-law who had also woken up heard the shouts and thought there was a thief but on coming out of the house, we saw the flames getting bigger,” she said.