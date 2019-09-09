Malaysian couple arrested for stealing baby milk powder from Johor Bahru supermarket

JOHOR BAHRU: A Malaysian couple were arrested on Sunday (Sep 8) for allegedly stealing from a supermarket at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru.



The husband and wife are accused of taking 15 tins of baby milk powder of various brands, two bottles of vitamins and seven boxes of chicken essence, then using a stroller to transport the stolen goods.

According to Johor Bahru South district police chief Shahurinain Jais, the 53-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were caught when a security guard at the mall in the Southkey area noticed the man behaving suspiciously.



The security guard said the man seemed to be in a hurry while pushing a baby stroller to his vehicle at the car park.



“The guard then stopped the man and asked (him) to provide the purchase receipt, which the man failed to do so. Further checks found the stolen items in the car booth of the Proton Perdana car,” Shahurinain said.



The theft was also captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.



“The footage shows the husband pretending to push the baby stroller while the wife was in the shop to relocate the stolen items to a place where there was no staff,” Shahurinain said.



"The wife then put the items in the stroller and the husband left the mall to put the stolen goods in the car."



Police added that the suspects admitted to their crime and said this is the second time they had stolen such items.



The couple claimed that unemployment had driven them to steal as they could sell the stolen items for money.

