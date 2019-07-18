Malaysian court orders AirAsia to pay airport operator millions in service charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur High Court has ordered low-cost carrier AirAsia to pay the country's airport operator RM40.73 million (US$9.90 million) for unpaid passenger service charges (PSC), which the airline refused to collect for six months last year.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia on Thursday (Jul 18), Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB) said AirAsia must also pay RM972,381 in late payment charges to Malaysia Airports (Sepang) (MA Sepang), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MAHB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The court granted summary judgement in favour of MA Sepang in all three civil suits filed against AirAsia and AirAsia X," it said.

“The summary judgement order further included a declaration for AirAsia to pay MA Sepang the PSC rates that have been gazetted."

Air Asia was also reportedly ordered to pay RM24,000 in costs for the three suits.

AirAsia has previously refused to implement the PSC increase, which went from RM50 to RM73, citing the lower level of service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.



Advertisement

Advertisement

For those who don’t undertand some of difficulties we face at Klia2. Never realised this issue. The gate is not flat!!!! So we had to be towed to the gate. So many differences. So many difficulties yet Mahb expect our passengers to pay the same airport tax. Unfair ? pic.twitter.com/JqUwS6o5A7 — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) July 18, 2019

All we have ever asked is for malaysian airports to undertand our model and help us. help us create more jobs. We are a low cost carrier, it’s largest customer yet ..... — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) July 18, 2019

Mavcom is supposed to look after passenger interest. Are they ? Langkawi airport charged the same as klia 1. Klia2 charge the same as klia 1. Are they really looking after passenger interests ? — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) July 18, 2019

In a separate filing, the carrier said the court has allowed the judgement application filed by MA Sepang for RM8,000 per application and dismissed AirAsia X’s striking out application with no order as to costs.

“We will be taking necessary actions to preserve our interests, including appealing against said decision and applying for a stay of execution,” the airline added.