Malaysian customs foil smuggling of drugs worth RM3 million

NILAI, Malaysia: Malaysian authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 50kg of ketamine-type drugs worth RM3 million which were hidden in the back lining of two cupboards.



Malaysian customs tailed two men on Apr 8, based on intelligence received, said a spokesman from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department. The two men were seen removing a cupboard from a container that had arrived from a port in Karachi.



"The team then stopped the suspects’ Proton Wira car by the roadside and following an inspection, 25 packages containing white powder were found hidden at the back of the wooden cupboard," he added.



The packages were found hidden in the lining of two cupboards. (Photo: Bernama)

The white powder is believed to be ketamine. Authorities said the packages weighed about 25kg in total and were worth RM1.5 million.



After the two suspects were questioned, another cupboard with the same amount of drugs hidden in it was seized from a warehouse at Port Klang, Selangor on the same day.



An additional suspect, a Malaysian man, was detained on Apr 10 to assist with investigations.