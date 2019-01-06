Malaysian defence minister confirms son held over drug raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian defence minister Mohamad Sabu’s son was among two men held in a police raid on an entertainment outlet in the Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Jan 5).



The 31-year-old was together with the other man, aged 33, when they were detained. Both of them tested positive for ganja (cannabis).



Advertisement

The minister, also known as Mat Sabu, confirmed in a statement that his son was arrested in the raid.



“Following his detention, my family and I leave it to the authorities to act based on the existing laws.

“My son is just like someone else’s children, subject to the legal process of the country,” said Mat Sabu, who is also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president.

The raid on the outlet located in Jalan Ampang was conducted by a team from the Dang Wangi police headquarters at about 12.30am.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 101 individuals, 55 women and 46 men, were screened in the operation.



City police deputy chief Zainuddin Yaacob confirmed the arrests.

Both suspects have been released on police bail.