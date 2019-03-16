Malaysian detained in Australia over child porn allegedly found on mobile phone

PERTH: A Malaysian man has been charged in Australia over child exploitation material allegedly found on his mobile phone.

The 36-year-old was arrested by immigration officers at Perth International Airport on Friday (Mar 15).

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers stopped the man, who has not been named, for a baggage examination after he arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, it said in a press statement.

"During the examination of his mobile phone officers allegedly found abhorrent material, including a video depicting the sexual abuse of a child," ABF said.

Officers seized the phone and cancelled his visitor’s visa.

The suspect has been charged with importing prohibited goods under Australia's Customs Act.

"Visitors should be aware that possession of child exploitation material is viewed very seriously under Australian law,” Acting ABF Regional Commander for Western Australia, Emma Newman said.

The maximum penalty for the importation of child exploitation material is 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to AU$525,000.

