Malaysian electoral reform group Bersih declares polls already not clean, fair or free

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 has declared the nation's elections "not clean, free or fair even before the polling day" on May 9, citing 10 "serious crimes" allegedly committed by the Election Commission.

The group responsible for mass, pro-democracy demonstrations in the country said the offences include unfair redrawing of electoral boundaries which "will unfairly swing approximately 15 parliamentary constituencies in favour of Barisan Nasional (BN) in the elections".

Advertisement

It also accused the EC of failing to maintain a clean electoral roll, alleging more than 2 million voters (approximately 15 per cent of the electoral roll) have incomplete or no addresses.

Asked about electoral roll irregularities on Saturday, EC chief Mohd Hashim Abdullah questioned why Bersih had not reported this directly to the body. Bersih, in turn, has said this is a long-standing issue which it has raised repeatedly.

Also on EC's offenses list: setting the bare minimum of 11 days for campaigning and having elections on a Wednesday - the first time polls have been held on a week day in nearly 20 years - without any proper explanation.

Bersih believes the mid-week polling day will contribute to a low voter turn out causing "massive inconveniences to millions of voters who need to travel home to vote, especially those working outstation or overseas".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bersih is also unhappy with "arbitrary disqualification and prevention of nominations" such as in the case of Batu incumbent Tian Chua, failure to act against election offenses - alleging more than 400 have been recorded so far - as well as "arbitrary and unreasonable election regulations".

"In particular, the EC has suppressed the freedom of expression of political parties and candidates by ruling that campaign materials can only contain photos of the candidates and the main leaders of their party," it said in a statement.

"The ruling is a clear attempt to target and limit the opposition from advertising their Prime Minister candidate."

Images of Pakatan Harapan's chairman and prime minister pick, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, have been cut out or covered up in billboards in Johor, as they do not comply with EC regulations which stipulate only presidents, deputy presidents or their equivalents can appear on campaigning material.

Bersih believes there have also been irregularities in postal voting and advance voting, citing claims of "phantom voters" in military camps as well as unhappiness by overseas voters over delays to receiving their ballot papers.

The Election Commission has denied the existence of questionable people on their electoral rolls, telling national newswire Bernama that news to the contrary was propaganda used to cast doubts on the EC.

The Malaysian government has also maintained that the EC has carried out its duties overseeing polls without interference.