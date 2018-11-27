Malaysian ex-soldier sentenced to jail, caning for incest with daughter

JOHOR BAHRU: A former soldier was sentenced on Tuesday (Nov 27) to 18 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane by a Malaysian court for incest and sodomising his daughter.



Judge Jailani Rahman sentenced the man to 18 years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane for incest and six years and five strokes of the cane after finding him guilty on both charges.



The man was ordered to serve the jail sentences concurrently from Tuesday.



On the first count, the ex-soldier, who has four children, was charged with having sexual intercourse with his daughter without her consent at his house in Taman Pelangi Indah in Johor Bahru. The incident occurred on Mar 15, 2016 at 2am.



The man, then aged 44, had threatened the girl, who was then 17 years old, by pointing a samurai sword at her neck.



On the second count, he was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code with sodomising the girl.



The man appealed for a stay of the sentence and was allowed bail of RM12,000.

