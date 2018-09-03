Malaysian finance minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian finance minister and former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng was acquitted on Monday (Sep 3) by the Penang High Court of corruption charges involving the purchase of a bungalow in Penang.

He was acquitted along with businesswoman Phang Li Khoon.

The judge had acquitted them after the prosecution asked for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.



The move came after Malaysia's Attorney General’s Chambers withdrew the charges.



JUST IN: Finance Minister and former Penang Chief Minister @guanenglim acquitted of corruption charges involving the purchase of a bungalow in Penang. — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 3, 2018





Lim was arrested, along with Phang, by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)in 2016 and charged with two counts of abusing his position in approving a land deal and in the purchase of a bungalow in Penang at below market price.



The MACC added that it was "very surprised" by the decision of the court to free both Lim and Phang, stressing that it was the Attorney General’s Chambers’ decision, not theirs, to withdraw the case.



Phang is the former owner of Lim's Pinhorn Road bungalow, which the latter purchased for RM2.8 million (US$ 679,000) in July 2015.

Lim, who is also the secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) had pleaded not guilty to both charges, adding that the charges were "politically motivated to crush (his) political career".

Leaders from the Pakatan Harapan coalition had also condemned the legal action against Lim.

Senior DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said in 2016 that the move was part of concerted efforts "to destroy the opposition and defend" the political position of former prime minister Najib Razak, who was under fire over 1MDB money-laundering probes.