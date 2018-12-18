Malaysian firefighter who died from injuries after temple riot gets posthumous promotion

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian government on Tuesday (Dec 18) gave a posthumous promotion to the firefighter who died from his injuries after he was allegedly attacked during last month’s riots at a Selangor Hindu temple.

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who died on Monday night, was promoted from grade KB19 to grade KB22 with immediate effect.

The promotion will help alleviate the burden of his family in terms of pension, said secretary-general of the Housing and Local Government Ministry Mohammad Mentek.

“We are saddened and overwhelmed by his passing as he has sacrificed, showed bravery in carrying out duties by setting aside personal safety and suffered injuries while conducting official duties,” he told reporters after the funeral rites in Kedah on Tuesday.

“The government will also speed up the payment of the compensation from his contribution of more than RM 200,000 (US$48,560) which will be managed by the fire department.”



Malaysian firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who died from wounds sustained during riots at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple is laid to rest on Dec 18, 2018. (Photo: Bernama)

Muhammad Adib, 24, was part of a team responding to a fire outside Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple on Nov 27, when rioters allegedly dragged him out of his vehicle and beat him up.



Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director-general (operation) Amer Yusof said on Tuesday he would review the JBPM's standard operating procedures (SOP) during a riot situation.

This would include identifying risks posed to firefighters.



He added: "I want to express my condolences to Adib’s family and I hope his family is given the strength in accepting this challenge ... Adib is a hero of the nation.”



Muhammad Adib had been due to marry his fiancee on Dec 22 in their home state of Kedah.



Nurul Najihah uploaded a tribute to her fiancee. (Image: Instagram/nurulnajihah_radzi)

"We were supposed to drive back home together this weekend for our wedding … We'll still go home together, except you will lay stiff," wrote his fiancee Nurul Najihah Mohd Kassim on Instagram.

“No matter what happens, some memories can never be replaced”.

Malaysian police were out in force at the Selangor temple on Tuesday amid fears of racial and religious tension following his death, which has since been reclassified as a murder case.

