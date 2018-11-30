Malaysian firefighter injured in temple riot regains consciousness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian firefighter who became seriously injured in the riots near a Hindu temple in Selangor earlier this week has regained consciousness, the National Heart Institute (IJN) said on Thursday (Nov 29).

IJN CEO Mohd Azhari Yakub said Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, showed positive signs in the morning, adding that he was able to "move his lips".

Muhammad Adib's kidney however, is still not "functioning well" and he needs to be on dialysis, Dr Mohd Azhari added.



"We, as medical personnel, are encouraged by his progress over the past 48 hours," he said.

"He is able to understand some instructions and he can move his lips. It's a positive sign to say that his brain function is probably okay."

Dr Mohd Azhari also said that Muhammad Adib, who is on life support, would need to depend on the machine for a few more days. The firefighter is still being sedated to allow his organs to recover.

IJN's CEO also expressed hope that all Malaysians would pray for Muhammad Adib's speedy recovery.

Muhammad Adib, who is with the Fire and Rescue Department's Emergency Medical Response Service, is believed to have been attacked by rioters who were protesting the relocation of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.

Muhammad Adib was part of a nine-man team that was responding to a fire near the scene.

According to a spokesperson from the Fire Department, Muhammad Adib was forcefully pulled out of a vehicle by rioters.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the firefighter sustained multiple injuries, including broken ribs and bruises on his chest and abdomen, in the incident.

The riot at the temple was sparked by a disagreement between two groups over its relocation.

The temple was supposed to have been vacated on Monday morning, but violence broke out between the groups - with vehicles set ablaze and glass windows left shattered at a nearby mall.

Thirty people have been arrested over the riots.