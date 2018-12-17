Malaysian firefighter injured in Indian temple riot dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fireman who was seriously injured in the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple riot last month, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Monday (Dec 17).

He died at 9.41 pm with his family by his side, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told reporters at the IJN.

She said Muhammad Adib’s remains will be taken to the Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for his last alarm ceremony before being dispatched to his hometown in Kedah for burial.

“May Allah bless his soul and place him among the pious,” the minister said.

Muhammad Adib, 24, was allegedly beaten up by several people on Nov 27 during the riots near the temple in Subang Jaya caused by a dispute over the proposed relocation of the house of worship.

He was part of an operation to extinguish burning vehicles near the temple.

He was initially admitted to the intensive care unit at the Ramsay Sime Darby Medical Centre, Subang Jaya, before being transferred to the IJN.

Previous reports said that Muhammad Adib was in a stable condition and no longer required a life support machine for his heart.

Malaysian firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in hospital. (Photo: Bernama)

But on Sunday his condition worsened, with the IJN reporting that he had suffered progressive deterioration of his lung functions in the last 24 hours. An assessment revealed signs of consolidation and hardening of the lung tissue, making gas exchange ineffective.

Muhammad Adib was due to get married this month.

Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari expressed his condolences to the family members of the late fireman.

"I repeat my confidence in the capability of the Royal Malaysia Police and the Attorney-General's Cambers in carrying out their investigations on the case.

"If it is proven that there were criminal elements involved, I hope the criminal concerned would be immediately brought to face prosecution and receive the harshest sentence for the inhumane act," he said in a statement.