Malaysian government declares polling day a public holiday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has declared May 9, polling day, a public holiday.



This is to allow all Malaysians to fulfil their responsibilities as voters, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Wednesday (Apr 11).



The Malaysian Election Commission announced on Tuesday that polling day would fall on a Wednesday, prompting concerns that it would affect voter turnout.



​​​​​​​The PMO added that for the states of Sabah and Sarawak in East Malaysia, the state governments must make a separate public holiday declaration according to the Public Holiday Ordinance.