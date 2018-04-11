Malaysian government declares polling day a public holiday

A Malaysia Election Commission (SPR) logo is pictured at their main headquarters in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur on Apr 10, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has declared May 9, polling day, a public holiday.

This is to allow all Malaysians to fulfil their responsibilities as voters, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Wednesday (Apr 11).

The Malaysian Election Commission announced on Tuesday that polling day would fall on a Wednesday, prompting concerns that it would affect voter turnout. 

​​​​​​​The PMO added that for the states of Sabah and Sarawak in East Malaysia, the state governments must make a separate public holiday declaration according to the Public Holiday Ordinance.

